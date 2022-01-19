Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arkansas Tornados and Severe Storms Damage and FEMA Disaster Recovery Center

    MONETTE, AR, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Video by Daniel Rojas 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Monette, Arkansas (Jan 19, 2022) - Video footage of property damage that occurred as a result of the tornados and severe storms. Additional footage of a Disaster Recovery Center located in Monette, AR. FEMA video by Daniel Rojas.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 10:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 828802
    VIRIN: 220119-D-DR336-474
    Filename: DOD_108772737
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: MONETTE, AR, US 

    TAGS

    Damage
    FEMA
    Tornado
    DRC
    Arkansas
    Severe Storm

