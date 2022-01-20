Putting the ‘gun’ in gunship

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Weapons load crews are responsible for loading and maintaining the weapons systems of an aircraft. For crews assigned to the 4th and 73rd Aircraft Maintenance Units at Hurlburt Field, this means working with the AC-130J Ghostrider. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Natalie Fiorilli)