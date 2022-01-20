Weapons load crews are responsible for loading and maintaining the weapons systems of an aircraft. For crews assigned to the 4th and 73rd Aircraft Maintenance Units at Hurlburt Field, this means working with the AC-130J Ghostrider. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Natalie Fiorilli)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2022 15:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|828801
|VIRIN:
|220120-F-LD209-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108772735
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Putting the ‘gun’ in gunship, by A1C Natalie Fiorilli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Putting the ‘gun’ in gunship
LEAVE A COMMENT