Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Putting the ‘gun’ in gunship

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Natalie Fiorilli 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Weapons load crews are responsible for loading and maintaining the weapons systems of an aircraft. For crews assigned to the 4th and 73rd Aircraft Maintenance Units at Hurlburt Field, this means working with the AC-130J Ghostrider. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Natalie Fiorilli)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 15:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 828801
    VIRIN: 220120-F-LD209-1001
    Filename: DOD_108772735
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Putting the ‘gun’ in gunship, by A1C Natalie Fiorilli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Putting the &lsquo;gun&rsquo; in gunship

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hurlburt Field
    Air Force Special Operations Command
    weapons load crew
    AC-130J

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT