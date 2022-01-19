AFIMSC's I-WEPTAC 2022 MAWG 2 Chair Introduction

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/828798" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Donald Lewis, Cyberspace Systems Support Branch Chief, AFIMSC, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, is the Mission Area Working Group chair for the "Enterprise-as-a-Service and Base Operation Support Broken Glass for Expeditionary and Base Operation Support Communications," topic for this year's Weapons and Tactics Conference. I-WEPTAC is AFIMSC’s principal innovation platform and examines fundamental installation and mission support challenges to identify deficiencies, shortfalls and developmental gaps that limit the Air Force's and Space Force’s ability to execute and operate efficiently. (U.S. Air Force video by Malcolm McClendon).