Donald Lewis, Cyberspace Systems Support Branch Chief, AFIMSC, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, is the Mission Area Working Group chair for the "Enterprise-as-a-Service and Base Operation Support Broken Glass for Expeditionary and Base Operation Support Communications," topic for this year's Weapons and Tactics Conference. I-WEPTAC is AFIMSC’s principal innovation platform and examines fundamental installation and mission support challenges to identify deficiencies, shortfalls and developmental gaps that limit the Air Force's and Space Force’s ability to execute and operate efficiently. (U.S. Air Force video by Malcolm McClendon).
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2022 10:57
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|828798
|VIRIN:
|220119-F-FG822-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108772729
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFIMSC's I-WEPTAC 2022 MAWG 2 Chair Introduction, by Malcolm McClendon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
