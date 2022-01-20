Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFIMSC's I-WEPTAC 2022 MAWG 3 Chair Introduction

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Video by Malcolm McClendon 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    Capt. Kristin Ober, Operations Branch Chief, AFIMSC Detachment 4, Ramstein Air Base, Germany is the Mission Area Working Group chair for the "Operationalize Blue Small Unmanned Aerial Systems for Installation and Mission Support," topic for this year's Weapons and Tactics Conference. I-WEPTAC is AFIMSC’s principal innovation platform and examines fundamental installation and mission support challenges to identify deficiencies, shortfalls and developmental gaps that limit the Air Force's and Space Force’s ability to execute and operate efficiently. (U.S. Air Force video by Malcolm McClendon).

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 10:57
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US

    AFIMSC
    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center
    I-WEPTAC
    Weapons and Tactics Conference 2022
    I-WEPTAC 2022

