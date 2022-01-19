Soldiers with 36th Combat Aviation Brigade fights Wildfires in Bastrop, Texas using a UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter Jan 19, 2022, Texas Park and Wildlife Department resources including TPWD firefighters, Texas State Park Police Officers, Texas Game Wardens, fire response vehicles ranging in size from trucks to UTVS, the Texas Game Warden helicopter and drones responded to the fire.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2022 11:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|828795
|VIRIN:
|220119-Z-UK617-003
|Filename:
|DOD_108772716
|Length:
|00:05:40
|Location:
|BASTROP, TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, National Guard Fights Wildfires in Bastrop Texas 2022., by SSG Praxedis Pineda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT