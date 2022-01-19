Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard Fights Wildfires in Bastrop Texas 2022.

    BASTROP, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Praxedis Pineda 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with 36th Combat Aviation Brigade fights Wildfires in Bastrop, Texas using a UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter Jan 19, 2022, Texas Park and Wildlife Department resources including TPWD firefighters, Texas State Park Police Officers, Texas Game Wardens, fire response vehicles ranging in size from trucks to UTVS, the Texas Game Warden helicopter and drones responded to the fire.

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 11:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 828795
    VIRIN: 220119-Z-UK617-003
    Filename: DOD_108772716
    Length: 00:05:40
    Location: BASTROP, TX, US 

    Fire
    Blackhawk
    Wildfire
    Bambi Buckets
    Bastrop

