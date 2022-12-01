AFIMSC's I-WEPTAC 2022 MAWG 1 Chair Introduction

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Capt. Randi Brown, Expeditionary Engineering Branch Chief, Air Combat Command Headquarters, Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, is the Mission Area Working Group chair for the "Transition the Agile Combat Support Deployment Model from the Air and Space Expeditionary Force to Air Force Force Generation," topic for this year's Weapons and Tactics Conference. I-WEPTAC is AFIMSC’s principal innovation platform and examines fundamental installation and mission support challenges to identify deficiencies, shortfalls and developmental gaps that limit the Air Force's and Space Force’s ability to execute and operate efficiently. (U.S. Air Force video by Malcolm McClendon).