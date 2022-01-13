B-Roll of a U.S. Air Force F15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron from Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, refueling from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing over the North Sea, Jan. 13, 2022. The 48th Fighter Wing conducts routine training with mission partners to help enhance the skills needed to support the National Defense Strategy.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2022 10:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|828792
|VIRIN:
|220113-F-EJ253-003
|Filename:
|DOD_108772704
|Length:
|00:04:20
|Location:
|BRANDON, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-Roll of F-15E refueling, by SrA Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
