    B-Roll of F-35A Refuel

    BRANDON, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.13.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Gaspar Cortez and 2nd Lt. Ethan Harris

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll of a U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 495th Fighter Squadron from Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, refueling from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing over the North Sea, Jan. 13, 2022. The 48th Fighter Wing conducts routine training with mission partners to help enhance the skills needed to support the National Defense Strategy.

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 10:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 828791
    VIRIN: 220113-F-EJ253-002
    Filename: DOD_108772703
    Length: 00:03:29
    Location: BRANDON, SFK, GB 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, B-Roll of F-35A Refuel, by SrA Gaspar Cortez and 2nd Lt. Ethan Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Lakenheath
    48th Fighter Wing
    100th ARW
    495th

