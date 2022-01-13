B-Roll of a U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 495th Fighter Squadron from Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, refueling from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing over the North Sea, Jan. 13, 2022. The 48th Fighter Wing conducts routine training with mission partners to help enhance the skills needed to support the National Defense Strategy.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2022 10:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|828791
|VIRIN:
|220113-F-EJ253-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108772703
|Length:
|00:03:29
|Location:
|BRANDON, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-Roll of F-35A Refuel, by SrA Gaspar Cortez and 2nd Lt. Ethan Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
