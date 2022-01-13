Owning the Sky

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/828790" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 495th Fighter Squadron from Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England,refuels from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing over the North Sea, Jan. 13, 2022. The 48th Fighter Wing conducts routine training with mission partners to help enhance the skills needed to support the National Defense Strategy.