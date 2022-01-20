Today’s look Around the Air Force highlights Air and Space Force leaders meeting with Congress to discuss the negative impacts of not approving a spending plan for the current fiscal year, and how the Enlisted Force Development Action Plan will prepare Airmen for tomorrow’s fight.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2022 09:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|828787
|VIRIN:
|220120-F-JH807-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108772634
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Continuing Resolution Impact, Enlisted Force Development, by SSgt Brittain Crolley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT