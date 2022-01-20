American Forces Network Incirlik shares some knowledge about the history of AFN to celebrate National DJ Appreciation Day at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Jan. 20, 2022. AFN began "serving America's best" in 1942 and continues to share command information and entertaining service members by bringing a piece of home to those deployed and other overseas locations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2022 07:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|828773
|VIRIN:
|220120-F-YT646-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108772505
|Length:
|00:05:27
|Location:
|TR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFN Incirlik celebrates DJ Appreciation day with a history lesson, by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT