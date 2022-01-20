Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Incirlik celebrates DJ Appreciation day with a history lesson

    TURKEY

    01.20.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio 

    AFN Incirlik

    American Forces Network Incirlik shares some knowledge about the history of AFN to celebrate National DJ Appreciation Day at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Jan. 20, 2022. AFN began "serving America's best" in 1942 and continues to share command information and entertaining service members by bringing a piece of home to those deployed and other overseas locations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 07:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 828773
    VIRIN: 220120-F-YT646-1001
    Filename: DOD_108772505
    Length: 00:05:27
    Location: TR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Incirlik celebrates DJ Appreciation day with a history lesson, by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    American Forces Network
    Incirlik Air Base
    DJ Appreciation Day
    AFN History

