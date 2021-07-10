Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.07.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    The 909th Air Refueling Squadron refuels a variety of aircraft, including our own as well as our host nations.

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 00:27
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 828764
    VIRIN: 220107-F-PU391-1001
    Filename: DOD_108772252
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 

    This work, 909th Air Refueling Squadron Hype Video, by A1C Moses Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #TeamKadena #Kadena # #PACAF #INDO-PACOM #F-15 #Eagle #Refuel

