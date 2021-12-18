Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holiday Greetings 2021 – Favorite Holiday Treats

    DC, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Brown and Petty Officer 1st Class Matt Gagliardo

    U.S. Navy Band

    shown live at the U.S. Navy Band's 2021 Holiday Concert at DAR Constitution Hall, Washington, D.C.

    Date Taken: 12.18.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 21:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 828753
    VIRIN: 211218-N-PN185-718
    Filename: DOD_108772145
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: DC, US

    This work, Holiday Greetings 2021 – Favorite Holiday Treats, by PO1 Eric Brown and PO1 Matt Gagliardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    xmas
    holiday greeting
    holiday shoutout

