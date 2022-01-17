PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 17, 2022) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) conducts flight operations while transiting the Philippine Sea, Jan. 17, 2022. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (VINCSG) and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ESX ARG) are conducting joint expeditionary strike force operations in the Philippine Sea as part of continuing and routine interoperability training operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2022 18:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|828748
|VIRIN:
|220117-N-KF697-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108772053
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Essex Underway Operations, by PO3 Isaak Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT