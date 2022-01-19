House Subcommittee Holds Hearing on Sexual Harassment, Assault in National Guard

The House Armed Services Committee Military Personnel Subcommittee hears testimony from Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, National Guard Bureau chief, and Army Brig. Gen. Charles M. Walker, National Guard Bureau Office of Complex Investigations director, on jurisdiction, investigation and prosecution of sexual assault and harassment in the National Guard.
