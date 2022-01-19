Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    House Subcommittee Holds Hearing on Sexual Harassment, Assault in National Guard

    01.19.2022

    The House Armed Services Committee Military Personnel Subcommittee hears testimony from Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, National Guard Bureau chief, and Army Brig. Gen. Charles M. Walker, National Guard Bureau Office of Complex Investigations director, on jurisdiction, investigation and prosecution of sexual assault and harassment in the National Guard.

    Length: 01:16:39
