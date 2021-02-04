Type II Airman Program (Part Two)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guard Petty 3rd Class Samuel Rea, Aviation Survival Technician, at Air Station New Orleans, provides insight into his experience as a candidate of the type II airman program on April 01, 2021. The new type II airman program was developed to increase AST “A” School candidate awareness on what to expect at school. Candidates receive a greater opportunity to physically and mentally prepare for school, increasing their chances of becoming rescue swimmers. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carlos Galarza)