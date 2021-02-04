Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Type II Airman Program (Part Two)

    LA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carlos Galarza  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty 3rd Class Samuel Rea, Aviation Survival Technician, at Air Station New Orleans, provides insight into his experience as a candidate of the type II airman program on April 01, 2021. The new type II airman program was developed to increase AST “A” School candidate awareness on what to expect at school. Candidates receive a greater opportunity to physically and mentally prepare for school, increasing their chances of becoming rescue swimmers. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carlos Galarza)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 15:16
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 828732
    VIRIN: 210402-G-JJ919-1001
    Filename: DOD_108771828
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: LA, US

    TAGS

    Air Station New Orleans
    D8
    AST
    Airman Program

