U.S. Coast Guard Petty 3rd Class Michael Antoon, Aviation Survival Technician, at Air Station New Orleans, provides insight into his experience as a candidate of the type II airman program on April 01, 2021. The new type II airman program was developed to increase AST “A” School candidate awareness on what to expect at school. Candidates receive a greater opportunity to physically and mentally prepare for school, increasing their chances of becoming rescue swimmers. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carlos Galarza)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2022 15:16
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|828730
|VIRIN:
|210401-G-JJ919-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108771826
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Type II Airman Program, by PO3 Carlos Galarza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
