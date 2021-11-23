The Army Acquisition Workforce: NCOs Making a Difference

Noncommissioned officers (NCOs) in the acquisition workforce perform the vital tasks of providing procurement support for anything a unit might need and serving the commander as a business adviser, ensuring they get what’s needed, on time, to support the mission. The career field was established to meet the Army’s continuously increasing need for contingency contracting officers, and the contributions made by Army acquisition NCOs are viewed as a critical asset.
