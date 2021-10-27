Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Virtual Tours - FTAC

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Destani Matheny 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A video showcasing the First Term Airman Course as part of the Shaw Air Force Base Virtual Tour series.

    Date Taken: 10.27.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 14:03
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 828721
    VIRIN: 211027-F-BT860-603
    Filename: DOD_108771785
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Virtual Tours - FTAC, by SrA Destani Matheny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    FTAC
    First term airmen center
    new airman
    Virtual Tours

