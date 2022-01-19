video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



TiMO aims to enhance AMC’s path toward:

--A healthy working environment, which strengthens unit-level cohesion and addresses issues such as suicide, sexual harassment and morale;

--Success and longevity, which makes the organization stronger by increasing recruitment and job satisfaction;

--Respect and dignity, which encourages listening and allows for adjustment as it’s needed; and

--A stronger tie to the Army’s core values of loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity and personal courage.