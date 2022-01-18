Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAG's Corner - Jan. 19, 2022

    COLCHESTER, VT, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2022

    Video by Donald Branum 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    In this edition of TAG's Corner, Maj. Gen. Greg Knight welcomes home Soldiers who were deployed overseas, recognizes the 158th Fighter Wing for becoming the Air National Guard's first fully operational F-35 unit, and discusses a planned Facebook Live town hall meeting later this month.

    Date Taken: 01.18.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 13:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 828717
    VIRIN: 220118-D-YY717-264
    Filename: DOD_108771741
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: COLCHESTER, VT, US 

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    F-35
    Vermont National Guard
    TAG's Corner

