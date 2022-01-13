Pvt. Micaela Murray Seeks Independence by Joining the MDARNG

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Pvt. Micaela Murray shares her story about what inspired her to become a light-wheel vehicle mechanic in the Maryland Army National Guard at an MDARNG recruiting storefront in Columbia, Maryland, on Jan. 13, 2022. Murray drills monthly with the MDARNG Recruiting and Retention Battalion's Recruit Sustainment Program until she ships off to Basic Combat Training. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)