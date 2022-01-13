Pvt. Micaela Murray Seeks Independence by Joining the MDARNG

U.S. Army Pvt. Micaela Murray shares her story about what inspired her to become a light-wheel vehicle mechanic in the Maryland Army National Guard at an MDARNG recruiting storefront in Columbia, Maryland, on Jan. 13, 2022. Murray drills monthly with the MDARNG Recruiting and Retention Battalion's Recruit Sustainment Program until she ships off to Basic Combat Training. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
|01.13.2022
|01.19.2022 13:23
|Package
|828716
|220113-Z-OV020-1001
|DOD_108771722
|00:00:45
|COLUMBIA, MD, US
|1
|1
