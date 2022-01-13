Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pvt. Micaela Murray Seeks Independence by Joining the MDARNG

    COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Pvt. Micaela Murray shares her story about what inspired her to become a light-wheel vehicle mechanic in the Maryland Army National Guard at an MDARNG recruiting storefront in Columbia, Maryland, on Jan. 13, 2022. Murray drills monthly with the MDARNG Recruiting and Retention Battalion's Recruit Sustainment Program until she ships off to Basic Combat Training. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 13:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 828716
    VIRIN: 220113-Z-OV020-1001
    Filename: DOD_108771722
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: COLUMBIA, MD, US 

    TAGS

    Recruit Sustainment Program
    Army National Guard
    Chazz Kibler
    Maryland Arm National Guard

