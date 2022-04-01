Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delivering materiel enterprise capabilities to the Indo-Pacific

    UNITED STATES

    01.04.2022

    Video by Katie Nelson 

    402nd Army Field Support Brigade

    The 402nd Army Field Support Brigade delivers logistics, sustainment and materiel readiness to the Indo-Pacific Theater in support of U.S. Army Pacific operations, activities and investments.

    Date Taken: 01.04.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 13:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 828715
    VIRIN: 220104-A-DO523-249
    Filename: DOD_108771720
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Delivering materiel enterprise capabilities to the Indo-Pacific, by Katie Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARPAC
    AMC
    ASC
    indo-pacific
    Materiel Readiness
    INDOPACOM

