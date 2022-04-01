The 402nd Army Field Support Brigade delivers logistics, sustainment and materiel readiness to the Indo-Pacific Theater in support of U.S. Army Pacific operations, activities and investments.
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2022 13:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|828715
|VIRIN:
|220104-A-DO523-249
|Filename:
|DOD_108771720
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Delivering materiel enterprise capabilities to the Indo-Pacific, by Katie Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT