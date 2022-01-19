House Committee Hears Testimony on Price Gouging in Military Contracts, Part 2

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/828713" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform holds a remote hearing to examine the results of an audit by the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General, which found that a defense contractor, TransDigm Group Inc., has received nearly $21 million in excess profits. The hearing will examine the new report as well as potential legislative and administrative reforms to increase transparency and accountability in government contracts.