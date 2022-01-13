Leanne Ward, a Key Spouse with the 341st Civil Engineer Squadron, shares the importance of the program for the base and its community.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2022 12:32
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|828700
|VIRIN:
|220103-F-BG120-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108771595
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Malmstrom's Key Spouse Program, by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT