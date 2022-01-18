Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Oliver Serna 

    Naval District Washington

    Martin Luther King Jr. Observance Video with Guest Speaker Mr. Fred Baker, senior training associate with Leading to Change.

    Date Taken: 01.18.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 10:04
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 828687
    VIRIN: 220118-N-DD308-1001
    Filename: DOD_108771452
    Length: 00:25:38
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Downloads: 0
    This work, MLK Observance Video, by PO3 Oliver Serna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Presentation
    Video
    MLK

