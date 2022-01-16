Air Force District of Washington Airmen honor Martin Luther King, Jr in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. day 2022.
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2022 13:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|828684
|VIRIN:
|220116-F-ZU607-5001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108771380
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Martin Luther King, Jr Tribute, by TSgt Corey Hook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT