Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Martin Luther King, Jr Tribute

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Corey Hook 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Air Force District of Washington Airmen honor Martin Luther King, Jr in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. day 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 13:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 828684
    VIRIN: 220116-F-ZU607-5001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108771380
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Martin Luther King, Jr Tribute, by TSgt Corey Hook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Martin Luther King Junior Day

    TAGS

    Martin Luther King
    MLK Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT