    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hanscom Air Force Base honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2021

    Video by Mark Herlihy 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Watch as Col. Katrina Stephens, installation commander, and Chief William Hebb, installation command chief, discuss the lasting legacy of Dr. King.

    Date Taken: 12.28.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 09:08
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 828679
    VIRIN: 211228-F-JW594-003
    Filename: DOD_108771306
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hanscom Air Force Base honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Martin Luther King Jr.
    Hanscom Air Force Base
    HanscomAFB

