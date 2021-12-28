Watch as Col. Katrina Stephens, installation commander, and Chief William Hebb, installation command chief, discuss the lasting legacy of Dr. King.
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2022 09:08
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|828679
|VIRIN:
|211228-F-JW594-003
|Filename:
|DOD_108771306
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hanscom Air Force Base honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
