COVID-19 Boosters are available at the immunizations clinic at the 35th Medical Group on Misawa Airbase
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2022 00:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|828670
|VIRIN:
|220118-N-BK888-571
|Filename:
|DOD_108770851
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Update: COVID Boosters, by PO2 Kyle Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
