Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Update: COVID Boosters

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    01.18.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Peterson 

    AFN Misawa

    COVID-19 Boosters are available at the immunizations clinic at the 35th Medical Group on Misawa Airbase

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2022
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 00:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 828670
    VIRIN: 220118-N-BK888-571
    Filename: DOD_108770851
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Update: COVID Boosters, by PO2 Kyle Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BK888 COVID-19 Corona Virus Vaccination Booster Misawa Airbase Japan 35th MDG FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT