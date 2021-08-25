Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-2 SBCT Conducts Night Insertion During NTC Rotation 21-09

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Video by Lt. Col. Travis Dettmer 

    7th Infantry Division

    An infantry squad from 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team from Joint Base Lewis-McChord's 7th Infantry Division conducts an air assault Aug. 25, 2021 during Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 at the U.S. Army's National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif. Rotation 21-09 marks the 400th training rotation in NTC history.

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2022 00:17
    Category: B-Roll
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-2 SBCT Conducts Night Insertion During NTC Rotation 21-09, by LTC Travis Dettmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NTC
    7ID
    Raptor Brigade

