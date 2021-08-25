An infantry squad from 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team from Joint Base Lewis-McChord's 7th Infantry Division conducts an air assault Aug. 25, 2021 during Decisive Action Rotation 21-09 at the U.S. Army's National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif. Rotation 21-09 marks the 400th training rotation in NTC history.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2022 00:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|828667
|VIRIN:
|210825-A-UU794-779
|PIN:
|2
|Filename:
|DOD_108770838
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-2 SBCT Conducts Night Insertion During NTC Rotation 21-09, by LTC Travis Dettmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
