YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 10, 2022) A spot highlighting the importance of getting booster shots to reduce the chances of serious illness associated with the coronavirus.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2022 00:04
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|828666
|VIRIN:
|220110-N-RI884-1001
|PIN:
|220110
|Filename:
|DOD_108770837
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, COVID-19 Booster Shots, by CPO Daniel Barker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT