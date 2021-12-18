Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chris Nesbitt of Help Oki - Clean

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.18.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kelly Meyer 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marine Corps veteran Chris Nesbitt, the founder and president of Help Oki, talks about his background with the organization, Dec. 18, 2021, Okinawa, Japan. Help Oki is a non-profit dedicated to providing the three basic needs of food, water, and shelter to anyone in need. (U.S. Navy video by MC3 Kelly Meyer)

    Font ID: Chris Nesbitt, founder and president of Help Oki - 01;00

    Date Taken: 12.18.2021
    Date Posted: 01.18.2022 20:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 828655
    VIRIN: 211218-N-DG088-893
    Filename: DOD_108770750
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Chris Nesbitt of Help Oki - Clean, by PO3 Kelly Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Christmas
    Toy Drive
    Orphanage
    19th ESB
    Help Oki

