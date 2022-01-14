U.S. Marines with Motor Transport Platoon, Material Readiness Company-South, 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conduct equipment maintenance and administrative operations at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 14, 2022. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Madison Santamaria)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2022 18:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|828650
|VIRIN:
|220114-M-MF519-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108770740
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Material Readiness Company-South Conducts Maintenance and Administration Tasks, by LCpl Madison Santamaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
