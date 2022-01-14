Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Material Readiness Company-South Conducts Maintenance and Administration Tasks

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.14.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Madison Santamaria 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Motor Transport Platoon, Material Readiness Company-South, 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conduct equipment maintenance and administrative operations at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 14, 2022. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Madison Santamaria)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.18.2022 18:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 828650
    VIRIN: 220114-M-MF519-1001
    Filename: DOD_108770740
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

