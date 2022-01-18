Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dragoons Pay Their Respect to Two Fallen Heroes - Sgt. Audrey Santana

    UNITED STATES

    01.18.2022

    Courtesy Video

    2d Cavalry Regiment

    B-roll of the 3rd Squadron, 2nd Stryker Cavalry Regiment holding a memorial ceremony at COP Rath for two fallen Soldiers, SGT James A. Ayube II and SPC Kelley J. Mixon.

    Date Taken: 01.18.2022
    Date Posted: 01.18.2022 16:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 828646
    Filename: DOD_108770475
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: US

