Dragoons Pay Their Respect to Two Fallen Heroes - Sgt. Audrey Santana

B-roll of the 3rd Squadron, 2nd Stryker Cavalry Regiment holding a memorial ceremony at COP Rath for two fallen Soldiers, SGT James A. Ayube II and SPC Kelley J. Mixon.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2022 16:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|828646
|Filename:
|DOD_108770475
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
