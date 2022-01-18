Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    23d AMXS deactivates, 74th/75th FGS Activates

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.18.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Courtney Sebastianelli 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    The 23rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron deactivated and the 74th and 75th Fighter Generation Squadrons activated at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. Jan. 14, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2022
    Date Posted: 01.18.2022 15:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 828623
    VIRIN: 220118-F-NU502-1001
    Filename: DOD_108770280
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 23d AMXS deactivates, 74th/75th FGS Activates, by A1C Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Moody Air Force Base
    23rd AMXS
    Activation/Deactivation
    74th FGS
    75th FGS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT