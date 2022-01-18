23d AMXS deactivates, 74th/75th FGS Activates

The 23rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron deactivated and the 74th and 75th Fighter Generation Squadrons activated at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. Jan. 14, 2022.
