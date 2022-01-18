Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Secretary General meeting with the German Minister of Defence

    GERMANY

    01.18.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel         

    Photo opportunity with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and German Minister of Defence, Ms. Christine Lambrecht, following their joint press statements in Berlin on 18 January 2022.

    Date Taken: 01.18.2022
    Date Posted: 01.18.2022 15:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 828617
    VIRIN: 220118-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108770127
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    NATO

