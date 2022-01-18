NATO Secretary General meeting with the German Minister of Defence
GERMANY
01.18.2022
Courtesy Video
Photo opportunity with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and German Minister of Defence, Ms. Christine Lambrecht, following their joint press statements in Berlin on 18 January 2022.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2022 15:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|828617
|VIRIN:
|220118-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108770127
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|DE
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
NATO Secretary General meeting with the German Minister of Defence
LEAVE A COMMENT