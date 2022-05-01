Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's Cultural Exchange in Poznan

    POZNAN, POLAND

    01.05.2022

    Video by Sgt. Eliezer Meléndez and Staff Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers of the V Corps and Polish soldiers hold a women's cultural exchange in Poznan, Poland, Jan. 5, 2022. The focus was on setting goals and priorities in order to maximize each individual’s potential and growth, both personal and professional; these events help cement our partnership and interoperability by exchanging experiences between our armed forces and those of our allies. (U.S. Army National Guard video)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2022
    Date Posted: 01.18.2022 13:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 828610
    VIRIN: 220118-A-MM593-1001
    Filename: DOD_108770007
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: POZNAN, PL 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's Cultural Exchange in Poznan, by SGT Eliezer Meléndez and SSG Marimar Rivera Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Big Red One
    1ID
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    Atlantic Resolve
    ItWillBeDone

