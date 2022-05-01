U.S. Soldiers of the V Corps and Polish soldiers hold a women's cultural exchange in Poznan, Poland, Jan. 5, 2022. The focus was on setting goals and priorities in order to maximize each individual’s potential and growth, both personal and professional; these events help cement our partnership and interoperability by exchanging experiences between our armed forces and those of our allies. (U.S. Army National Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2022 13:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|828610
|VIRIN:
|220118-A-MM593-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108770007
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Women's Cultural Exchange in Poznan, by SGT Eliezer Meléndez and SSG Marimar Rivera Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT