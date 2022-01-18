Sailors train at the Littoral Training Facility

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (January 18, 2022) Sailors train at Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC), Detachment Southeast, Littoral Training Facility. All Sailors and officers assigned to an LCS train in watch stations using virtual reality technology, and are required to demonstrate proficiency in their respective watch stations before manning live, shipboard watches. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/ Released)