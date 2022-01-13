F-15's from the 48th Fighter Wing conduct night operations at RAF Lakenheath. Aircrew train regularly in low light conditions to ensure they're prepared for any scenarios they may encounter.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2022 11:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|828607
|VIRIN:
|220113-F-WN564-189
|Filename:
|DOD_108770004
|Length:
|00:03:35
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|9
|High-Res. Downloads:
|9
This work, Strike Eagle Night Ops, by SrA John Ennis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT