Day or Night

F-15's from the 48th Fighter Wing conduct night operations at RAF Lakenheath. Aircrew train regularly in low light conditions to ensure they're prepared for any scenarios they may encounter.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2022 11:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|828604
|VIRIN:
|220113-F-WN564-980
|Filename:
|DOD_108769992
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
