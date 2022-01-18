Joint press conference by the NATO Secretary General and the Chancellor of Germany (opening remarks and Q&A)
GERMANY
01.18.2022
Courtesy Video
Joint press conference by the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, and the Chancellor of Germany, Mr. Olaf Scholz, followed by a session of questions and answers in Berlin on 18 January 2022.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2022 10:48
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|828600
|VIRIN:
|220118-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108769881
|Length:
|00:23:24
|Location:
|DE
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Joint press conference by the NATO Secretary General and the Chancellor of Germany (opening remarks and Q&A)
LEAVE A COMMENT