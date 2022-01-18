NATO Secretary General arrives in Berlin for bilateral meetings
GERMANY
01.18.2022
Courtesy Video
Chancellor of Germany, Mr. Olaf Scholz, welcomes the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, to Berlin for bilateral meetings on 18 January 2022.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2022 10:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|828597
|VIRIN:
|220118-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108769876
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
