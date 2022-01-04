Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blood Donor Month 2022 Tripler Army Medical Center

    TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Soldiers of the Tripler Army Medical Center, Blood Donor Center, conduct operations by receiving whole blood, platelets, and plasma. Maj. Gen. Michael Place, commanding general, 18th Medical Command, talks about the importance of donating, while Cpl. Peter Viravong and Capt. Nathan Webster, officer in charge, Blood Donor Center explain the process. (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia, U.S. Army photo by Hugh Fleming)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 01.18.2022 05:22
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 828588
    VIRIN: 220103-D-VN697-882
    Filename: DOD_108769577
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, HI, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Blood Donor Month 2022

