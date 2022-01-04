Blood Donor Month 2022 Tripler Army Medical Center

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers of the Tripler Army Medical Center, Blood Donor Center, conduct operations by receiving whole blood, platelets, and plasma. Maj. Gen. Michael Place, commanding general, 18th Medical Command, talks about the importance of donating, while Cpl. Peter Viravong and Capt. Nathan Webster, officer in charge, Blood Donor Center explain the process. (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia, U.S. Army photo by Hugh Fleming)