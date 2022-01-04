Soldiers of the Tripler Army Medical Center, Blood Donor Center, conduct operations by receiving whole blood, platelets, and plasma. Maj. Gen. Michael Place, commanding general, 18th Medical Command, talks about the importance of donating, while Cpl. Peter Viravong and Capt. Nathan Webster, officer in charge, Blood Donor Center explain the process. (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia, U.S. Army photo by Hugh Fleming)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2022 05:22
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|828588
|VIRIN:
|220103-D-VN697-882
|Filename:
|DOD_108769577
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Blood Donor Month 2022 Tripler Army Medical Center, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
