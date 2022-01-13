Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Wiesbaden observes Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    01.13.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    U. S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden and the Wiesbaden Military Equal Opportunity Advisor Team honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through a virtual observance January 13th, at the Stronger Together Cafe on Clay Kaserne. The observance included opening remarks by Lt. Col. Edmund Torraca, HHBN Battalion Commander, followed by keynote speaker, Dr. Steven Carter.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.18.2022 05:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 828587
    VIRIN: 220113-A-AB123-001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_108769574
    Length: 00:21:33
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Wiesbaden observes Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    Wiesbaden
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT