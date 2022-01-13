U. S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden and the Wiesbaden Military Equal Opportunity Advisor Team honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through a virtual observance January 13th, at the Stronger Together Cafe on Clay Kaserne. The observance included opening remarks by Lt. Col. Edmund Torraca, HHBN Battalion Commander, followed by keynote speaker, Dr. Steven Carter.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2022 05:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|828587
|VIRIN:
|220113-A-AB123-001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108769574
|Length:
|00:21:33
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USAG Wiesbaden observes Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT