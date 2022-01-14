Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Al Udeid Air Base 2021 Year in Review

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    01.14.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Multimedia video with photos highlighting Airmen from the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing and their accomplishments throughout 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.18.2022 05:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 828586
    VIRIN: 220114-F-MG692-0001
    Filename: DOD_108769547
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Al Udeid Air Base 2021 Year in Review, by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    379th AEW
    Year in Review
    Al Udeid Air Base
    AUAB
    2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT