January 7, 2022, the 56th Rescue Squadron at Aviano Air Base complete their final ruck march totaling 22 miles for the annual Jolly 22 Memorial Ruck. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Daekwon Stith)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2022 07:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|828585
|VIRIN:
|220107-F-XB588-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108769487
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2022 Jolly Ruck march, by A1C Daekwon Stith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
