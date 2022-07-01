Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Jolly Ruck march

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.07.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Daekwon Stith 

    AFN Aviano

    January 7, 2022, the 56th Rescue Squadron at Aviano Air Base complete their final ruck march totaling 22 miles for the annual Jolly 22 Memorial Ruck. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Daekwon Stith)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.18.2022 07:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 828585
    VIRIN: 220107-F-XB588-001
    Filename: DOD_108769487
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 2022 Jolly Ruck march, by A1C Daekwon Stith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #AvianoAirBase

    #Jolly22 #56thRQS #AvianoAirBase #Aviano #AFN #Memorialruck #31FW

