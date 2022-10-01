Officers and enlisted members of the African American Heritage Council participate in a Panel of Understanding on Jan. 10, 2022, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. In preparation for February’s observance of Black History Month, the Council shared their experiences and tackled a wide variety of subjects including identity, prejudice and the black experience in the U.S. Armed Services. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2022 02:13
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|828584
|VIRIN:
|222018-F-IK699-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108769472
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Officers and enlisted members share experiences at Panel of Understanding (Graphic Stripped), by SrA Gary Hilton II, MSgt Jodi Martinez and SrA Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT