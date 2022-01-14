Today, January 17th, 2022, is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This video showcases several Soldiers talking about Kings impact on their lives and the importance of his work. The narrator of the video gives more in-depth information on King's work and impact on the world. There are sound pops of King's famous "I Have a Dream" speech throughout the video.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2022 09:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|828575
|VIRIN:
|220114-A-MF443-553
|Filename:
|DOD_108769068
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|QA
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Martin Luther King Jr. Day - 2022, by SGT Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS
