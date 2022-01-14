Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Martin Luther King Jr. Day - 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    QATAR

    01.14.2022

    Video by Sgt. Lamont Shavers 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Today, January 17th, 2022, is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This video showcases several Soldiers talking about Kings impact on their lives and the importance of his work. The narrator of the video gives more in-depth information on King's work and impact on the world. There are sound pops of King's famous "I Have a Dream" speech throughout the video.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.17.2022 09:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 828575
    VIRIN: 220114-A-MF443-553
    Filename: DOD_108769068
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: QA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Martin Luther King Jr. Day - 2022, by SGT Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Remembrance
    Holiday
    Martin Luther King
    MLK
    Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT