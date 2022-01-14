Martin Luther King Jr. Day - 2022

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Today, January 17th, 2022, is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This video showcases several Soldiers talking about Kings impact on their lives and the importance of his work. The narrator of the video gives more in-depth information on King's work and impact on the world. There are sound pops of King's famous "I Have a Dream" speech throughout the video.