Al Dhafra commemorates King, 5K run and ruck

AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, United Arab Emirates-- Members of the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing's cultural heritage committee organized a 5K foot race and ruck march in commemoration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day here on January 17, 2022. Members ran, walked or marched with a minimum of 20 pounds of weight on their back in honor of the memory of King, on the U.S. federal holiday.