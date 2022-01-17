AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, United Arab Emirates-- Members of the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing's cultural heritage committee organized a 5K foot race and ruck march in commemoration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day here on January 17, 2022. Members ran, walked or marched with a minimum of 20 pounds of weight on their back in honor of the memory of King, on the U.S. federal holiday.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2022 08:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|828574
|VIRIN:
|220117-F-EF377-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108769056
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Al Dhafra commemorates King, 5K run and ruck, by TSgt Chelsea FitzPatrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
