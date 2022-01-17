Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Al Dhafra commemorates King, 5K run and ruck

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    01.17.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea FitzPatrick 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, United Arab Emirates-- Members of the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing's cultural heritage committee organized a 5K foot race and ruck march in commemoration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day here on January 17, 2022. Members ran, walked or marched with a minimum of 20 pounds of weight on their back in honor of the memory of King, on the U.S. federal holiday.

    Date Taken: 01.17.2022
    Date Posted: 01.17.2022 08:01
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE

