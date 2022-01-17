Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    332nd Red Tails honor Dr. King's Legacy

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.17.2022

    Video by Christopher Parr 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    Maj. Noah Wallace, 332nd Expeditionary Medical Group, family physician and Staff Sgt. Ashley Whitaker, 332nd Expeditionary Mission Support Group, executive assistant, share what Dr. King's legacy means to them and how it connects them to the Red Tails legacy of the Tuskegee Airman and the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing.

    Date Taken: 01.17.2022
    Date Posted: 01.17.2022
    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

